The number of Covid-19 deaths in Washington state rose by nine to 83 on March 20 — a 12% increase in 24 hours.
Washington's coronavirus death toll in the three and a half weeks since the first fatality on Feb. 26 is now approaching the state's 86 deaths from influenza in the current flu season that began 11 weeks ago.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increased to 1,524 on March 20, a gain of 148 since March 19 — up 14.4%.
