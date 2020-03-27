In the largest increase since the pandemic began, 32 deaths in the past 24 hours brought Washington state's death toll to 175 on March 27 — a 19% increase since March 26.
There are 3,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of March 27 — a 15.4% day-over-day increase.
Thirty-four of the state's 39 counties now have officially confirmed cases. Pacific and Wahkiakum are among the five that do not. Deaths have been recorded in 12 counties.
