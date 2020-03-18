There have been 14 additional deaths and a 17.3% increase in confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in Washington state.
This is the largest one-day increase in deaths so far in the state during the outbreak, and brings the confirmed total so far to 66. With national news media reporting approximately 112 to 117 deaths nationwide on March 18, Washington state easily accounts for more than half of the total on this date.
