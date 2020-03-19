The death toll from coronavirus in Washington state increased to 74 on Thursday, up eight since Wednesday — a 12% surge in the past 24 hours.
The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,376 — a 16% one-day increase.
There have been deaths in seven counties, but most are in King County surrounding Seattle and its suburb of Kirkland, where Covid-19 has ravaged a long-term care facility.
There now are confirmed infections in 24 of Washington's 39 counties, with Pacific County remaining in the minority that do not have any reported. The Washington Department of Health classifies 151 of Thursday's total as "unassigned" to a specific county.
In Southwest Washington, cases are reported in Grays Harbor, Mason, Thurston, Lewis and Clark counties.
