The number of coronavirus fatalities rose by 11 to 94 in Washington state on Saturday, up 13.25% from Friday.
The new virus has now killed more Washingtonians since Feb. 26 than the 86 killed by influenza since last fall.
Confirmed coronavirus cases increased 17.65% Saturday to 1,793, up from 1,524 on Friday. There are now confirmed cases in at least 27 of the state's 39 counties, and fatalities in eight counties. In Western Washington, only Pacific, Wahkiakum and Skamania are without cases so far.
No county of origin has been specified for 147 of the cases identified by the Washington Department of Health.
Seven percent of people tested in the state have been found to have coronavirus. As of Saturday afternoon, 27,121 tests had been performed and reported, according to DOH.
For more coronavirus information, see https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
