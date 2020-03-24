Thirteen more Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the past 24 hours — a 12% increase — bringing the total to 123 since the first death was reported on Feb. 26.
There now are 2,469 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the state, 11.2% more than Monday.
There have been deaths in 10 of the state's 39 counties, and confirmed infections in 31 counties. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties remain in the diminishing minority without known cases. Sixty-five of the current confirmed cases are classified as "unassigned" to a specific county by the Washington Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.