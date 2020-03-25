Nine more coronavirus deaths were reported in Washington state in the past 24 hours. The total now stands at 132, up from 123 on Tuesday, an increase of 7.3%
The number of confirmed cases increased to 2,580 spread between 33 of Washington's 39 counties. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties are among the six remaining counties without confirmed cases.
The number of cases climbed by 4.5% in the past day, one of the smallest recent increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.