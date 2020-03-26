Another 15 people have died from covid-19 in Washington state in the past 24 hours, an 11.4% increase to 147. The number of deaths has doubled in the week since March 19, when the death toll stood at 74.
Washington suffered the first U.S. coronavirus death on Feb. 26. The national total climbed to 1,177 today.
The total number of confirmed Washington state cases on March 26 stands at 3,207, up 24.3% in the past 24 hours.
Cases have been confirmed in 33 of the state's 39 counties — the same as on March 25 — with Pacific and Wahkiakum still among those without officially verified infections. Sixty-nine Washington state infections are unassigned to a specific county.
There have been deaths in 10 counties, with most in King County surrounding Seattle (109), followed by Snohomish (16) and Clark (5).
Out of 46,380 coronavirus tests administered in the state, 7.4% have been positive. Among those found to be infected, the death rate currently stands at 4.6% — roughly 46 times more deadly than seasonal influenza.
