The number of coronavirus deaths in Washington state rose by 14 to 189 on Saturday — a day-over-day increase of 8%.
The number of confirmed infections increased to 4,300 — a 16% daily increase.
National news media reported a rapid doubling in pandemic fatalities:
"Confirmed U.S. coronavirus-related deaths doubled in two days, hitting 2,000 on Saturday evening, based on reporting from state health departments. It took about a month from the first confirmed death for the United States to record 1,000, but the toll has risen rapidly, and officials say the worst is yet to come," the Washington Post reported.
