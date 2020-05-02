As of 11:59 p.m. on May 1, there are 15,003 laboratory-confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 366 cases in the last 24 hours.
Six additional deaths brought Washington's death toll to 830.
Stroke and heart attack concerns: Emergency medical services and hospitals report seeing fewer stroke and heart attack patients seeking emergency care because of covid-19 fears. That’s alarming because rapid treatment is crucial in these cases. Agencies and facilities have procedures in place to safely transport and treat emergency patients while minimizing the risk of coronavirus exposure. "We’re encouraging the public not to delay, and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they have or witness symptoms," the Department of Health said.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.
