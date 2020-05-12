As of May 11 at 11:59 p.m., there were 17,330 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 208 cases over the previous 24 hours.
The state coronavirus death rate climbed to 962, up from 945 the day before — an increase of 17.
The national death toll stood at 82,356 Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Statewide Response Updates
Contact tracing initiative: Gov. Jay Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact tracing plan today that will allow more businesses to open and more people to be active in public while helping to slow and prevent the spread of covid-19. This is another tool in the toolbox for tackling covid-19 in Washington. Local health departments will lead these efforts while the state Department of Health and its partners will support this work.
The information collected is only used by public health professionals and is confidential. It will not be shared. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to covid-19. Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page: tinyurl.com/WA-contact-tracing.
Premium forgiveness for some health insurance policies: Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said he welcomes the effort of two health insurers doing business in Washington to provide short-term premium forgiveness to many of their policyholders.
The short-term premium forgiveness is the result of consumers postponing elective surgeries and other medical care during the coronavirus pandemic. Insurance companies have seen claims decline during this period. Learn about coronavirus and insurance: www.insurance.wa.gov/coronavirus.
Resources
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Interested in volunteering during disasters and significant events like covid-19? Register with the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (WAserv) to partner with public health and others who need assistance in their response to the covid-19 pandemic: tinyurl.com/WA-Community-Health-Volunteer.
