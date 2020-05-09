Washington's covid-19 death toll climbed to 921 as of 11:59 p.m. May 8 with the addition of 16 fatalities in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health reported Saturday.
Deaths remain heavily concentrated in King County surrounding Seattle, where 491 people had died as of the end of the day Friday.
The number of laboratory-confirmed infections rose to 16,674, an increase of 286.
The national covid death toll stood at 78,421 Saturday night, according to the Washington Post — a one-day gain of 1,513.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.
