PACIFIC COUNTY — A survey asking how covid-19 changed daily life for people in Pacific County was released by officials on Thursday, May 14.
The Pacific County Emergency Operations Center and Pacific County government officials are trying to understand what social and economic shifts covid-19 caused in the area.
Survey participation is voluntary and the deadline to respond is May 25.
Health professionals in the county have tested about 402 people for covid-19 as of May 18. That number includes both mobile testing site numbers and numbers reported to the county from private providers. Pacific County is aware of nine confirmed cases of covid-19 in the county, and one death, which involved a person from the county but living in another state at the time they got sick and died.
Statewide deaths totaled 1,002 as of 11:59 p.m. May 17 and there were 18,611 laboratory-confirmed covid-19 infections.
“We want to know about your experiences during the covid-19 outbreak,” the county wrote, in a news release circulating the survey.
The survey is in English and Spanish. It gathers demographic information, such as a person’s age and whether they are a full time resident. However, people can choose not to respond to these questions. Other queries include whether a person is working, what restrictions they’d like to see changed and how they feel about covid-19.
Survey data is subject to public record release, but none of the information collected will identify respondents. The county received more than 700 responses as of 9 a.m. Friday, May 15.
Link to the English survey: https://s.surveyplanet.com/2TTk1nNy7
Link to the Spanish survey: https://s.surveyplanet.com/kAS98yY9l7
For more information about the survey, or to get tested for covid-19, people can reach the county’s Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. People can also email pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.