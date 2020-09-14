ILWACO — Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum has named Madeline Moore as the organization’s new executive director.
“The museum is indeed fortunate in every respect to welcome our new ED, Madeline, who brings a wealth of talent to this organization, and will allow us to build on the legacy of excellence and innovation achieved under Betsy Millard,” said CPHM Board President Bill Garvin.
Earlier this summer, former Executive Director Betsy Millard announced plans to shift roles and become volunteer collections manager after 12 years as executive director. The museum board, in a press release, expressed thanks “for Millard’s time and dedication to sustaining and growing this important piece of our community’s cultural heritage.” Her institutional knowledge and talents will help assure the museum’s ongoing success, the board said.
“I am thrilled that the board selected Madeline Moore as the museum’s new director,” Millard said. “She has a passion for this community and represents a new generation of leadership that will greatly benefit the museum and its programs.”
Moore has a long history with CPHM, having volunteered with the organization since she was 5. Over the years she has been involved in a variety of capacities including curator of the dollhouses, college intern, and board of directors vice president. She graduated from Ilwaco High School, and then the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s of arts double major in journalism and cinema studies. She returned to the Peninsula in 2011 to start a small bakery that she ran for six years. She has since worked as a private chef for Willapa Bay AiR and social media manager for Adrift Hospitality. In 2017 she co-founded a national organization called Rethinking Rural, aimed at connecting rural millennial leadership across the country to network and work together on bettering their hometowns.
“In a lot of ways, I see this new role as coming full circle in not only the personal history I have with the museum and this place but also my dedication to creating healthy, resilient rural communities,” Moore said. “The museum as a cultural institution, economic driver, and keeper of who we were and are is obviously a very important piece of that resiliency.”
Moore lives in Chinook with her husband and two-year old and started with CPHM officially on Sept. 1. CPHM has been closed since March due to covid-19 but has remained busy with the installation of a new roof and a robust social media program aimed at sharing the museum’s photograph collection and the history it illustrates. Moore has not yet announced a reopen date but is working with guidelines from the Washington Museum Association and Washington Governor’s Office to determine the best timeline for reopening.
