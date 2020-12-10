NASELLE — Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is offering free sack lunch meals for any child 18 and younger at meal drop-off points designated by the district. These include Rosburg Hall, Chinook Coffee Shop, Bay Center Boat Launch and the Naselle Assembly of God Church.
Meals are delivered between 11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and must be ordered on the day of delivery by 9 a.m. by calling 360-484-7121. Meals for school district area residents will be served on days that school is typically in session.
