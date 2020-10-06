SOUTH BEND — New cases of covid-19 continued to be reported in Pacific County over the past week, as the county’s total case count nears triple digits and flu season draws nearer.
Nine additional coronavirus cases have been reported by the Pacific County Health and Human Services since Sept. 29, bringing the total case count in the county to 91 since the beginning of the pandemic. Public health nurses in the county are currently monitoring seven active cases.
Of the nine newly reported cases attributed to Pacific County, four were reported on Sept. 29 after the Observer’s print deadline. Three of those four cases are individuals in the same household as previously disclosed positive cases, while the fourth individual contracted the virus at a social gathering outside of the county. Two of the individuals are under 10 years old, one is between 20 and 30 years old, and the other is between 30 and 40 years old.
Two additional cases were reported by the health department on Oct. 2, and are connected to the same household. One of the individuals is between 10 and 20 years old, and the other is between 40 and 50 years old.
Three more confirmed cases were reported on Oct. 5. All three are between 70 and 80 years old and are isolating at home. Case investigations and contact tracing remain ongoing, but the health department said these cases are the result of two separate and small social gatherings of fewer than 10 individuals. Two of the cases are in the same household, while there is no connection to the third case at this time.
The health department also reported two probable cases on Oct. 5, which are awaiting further confirmation. If confirmed, it would raise the county’s total count to 93 cases.
Statewide as of Sept. 20, 2,158 covid-19 deaths have been reported in Washington since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 7,622 hospitalizations, up from 2,100 deaths and 7,477 hospitalizations a week ago. Three deaths and eight hospitalizations are attributed to Pacific County. There have been 90,276 reported cases of covid-19 in the state, up from 86,638 cases a week ago.
Health officials urge flu shots
As new cases continue to be reported, health department officials are urging residents to be proactive in getting an annual flu shot. The county and Ocean Beach Hospital partnered to provide drive-thru flu shots the past two weekends, which was appointment-only and fully booked days in advance.
Flu shots will be provided at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center on Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. An appointment is required to receive a shot, and can be made by calling the Ilwaco Pharmacy. Peninsula Pharmacies is also offering appointment-only flu shots. To schedule an appointment for either option, call 360-642-3133.
County health department officials urged people to check with their primary care providers about whether they have received flu vaccine shipments and are able to give flu shots.
“The flu vaccine is essential. It’s something everyone should be getting to really help you through this upcoming season, with covid entailed,” Pacific County Health Manager Stephanie Michael said during a weekly community forum.
