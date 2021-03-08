PACIFIC COUNTY — New local covid-19 cases continued a troubling surge over the past week, as Pacific County nears 800 cases since the pandemic began a year ago.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department reported 36 new coronavirus cases over the past week, pushing the county’s total to 798 cases. There were 35 active cases in the county as of Monday, March, 8, with cases spread “throughout all parts of Pacific County,” the department said.
The county’s case rate jumped to 263.4 as of March 8, nearly double from 138.6 a week ago. The case rate had dipped to as low as 64.7 on Feb. 22, close to the level of where it was last summer.
According to weekly zip code data disclosed by the health department on March 3, an overwhelming majority of recently announced cases are of people residing in north county. A combined 31 new cases were attributed to people with a Raymond or South Bend address last week, bringing their total count to 365 and 177 cases, respectively. Ocean Park was attributed three new cases, as its total increased to 48.
County covid deaths stood at 10 as of March 3.
Wahkiakum County’s total case count sat at 104 as of March 9, with 18 potentially active cases. Clatsop County reported 784 total cases as of Feb. 23, an increase of six cases since Feb. 23. Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 325,931 on March 8, with 19,677 patients hospitalized and 5,063 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
County, cities set to receive federal relief
The Pacific County government and the county’s four cities are on track to receive millions of dollars of financial support from the federal government, if the most recent covid-19 relief bill clears a final vote this week.
The $1.8 trillion package, known as the American Rescue Plan, was approved along party lines in the Senate over the weekend on a 50-49 vote, and the House of Representatives is expected to again vote on, and pass, the package this week along a similar party-line vote — in fact, the bill may have already passed in the time between the Observer’s March 9 print deadline and the time this week’s print edition arrived in the mail.
Along with $1,400 checks for most Americans and weekly federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the summer, among many other provisions, the bill includes $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, many of which have seen their revenues shrink substantially over the past year.
Paul Plakinger, fiscal analyst for the county, said last week prior to the Senate passing the bill that Pacific County was projected to receive $4.3 million in federal funds — and doesn’t include the additional funds each of the four cities would also receive.
“This money would be a direct shot that we get from [the U.S. Treasury Department]. It wouldn’t get funneled through the state, it wouldn’t be on a reimbursement basis in the same way that the money was for the CARES Act,” Plakinger said, adding that there didn’t appear to be a deadline that the county had to use the money by, either.
For cities in south county, a U.S. Treasury Department estimate projects Long Beach would receive between $265,370 and $318,987, and for Ilwaco to receive between $177,960 and $213,917. Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said the city didn’t have any firm plans yet for how it would plan to use the funds.
“We try not to count our chickens before they hatch,” he said.
