PACIFIC COUNTY — Health officials have added new symptoms to the list qualifying people to be tested for covid-19.
With the growth of Pacific County's testing capacity, local health officials have opened up what qualifies a person to be tested for covid-19 at the county's mobile testing sites. Anyone in the county can be tested for the disease if they are exhibiting one or more of the disease's symptoms.
The list of symptoms grew this week after the county was given guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Pacific County Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom announced the expanded testing criteria on April 27.
A person can now be screened for a test if they have one or more of the following symptoms:
- fever
- cough
- shortness of breath
- difficulty breathing
- chills or shaking
- muscle pain
- sore throat
- a new loss of taste or smell
- nausea
- nasal congestion
Beginning April 27, two additional days of testing per week will be held. Testing in Long Beach will be on Tuesdays and Fridays and in South Bend on Mondays and Thursdays. The county plans to alternate testing times between the morning and afternoon at each site to try and accommodate people.
To get screened for a drive-through testing appointment, call the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407.
