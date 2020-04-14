PACIFIC COUNTY — Anyone with symptoms of covid-19 can now be tested at the Pacific County mobile testing sites after a second week of testing results all came back negative.
Public health nurses have tested 51 people through the sites as of April 14, with about half the tests done in Long Beach and the other done in South Bend. In total, Pacific County knows of about 150 tests conducted in the county since March, none of which have come back positive.
More mobile testing is scheduled to take place on April 15 in South Bend and April 16 in Long Beach. To qualify for mobile testing, a person must have one or more of the following symptoms; fever of more than 100.4 degrees, dry cough or shortness of breath.
The testing criteria was expanded because of the low demand for testing from the primary groups previously prioritized by the county.
County case, but not actually here
A positive test result was connected to Pacific County, but the person was tested in another state and an investigation by the county health department showed “there was no reason to believe that this case’s positive diagnosis has caused any exposure in Pacific County,” according to a news release from the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center. The case is being attributed to Pacific County because it is the diagnosed person’s place of residence, but the person hasn’t been in the county for months.
“They were sick elsewhere diagnosed elsewhere and are being treated elsewhere,” said Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services.
Deaths continue statewide
The state death toll from covid-19 rose by eight to a total of 516 in the 24 hours prior to 11:59 p.m. April 12, the Washington Department of Health reported. Total confirmed infections rose by 127 to 10,538. Three-quarters of deaths have occurred in the core Puget Sound counties of King, Snohomish and Pierce, but 18 of the state’s 39 counties have reported at least one death. There have been no deaths in the state’s four outer coast counties.
Total confirmed cases of covid-19 in the U.S. are at about 560,000, with about 24,500 deaths and 44,200 people recovered from the illness.
Deaths from more common seasonal flu strains this year are estimated at about 24,000 out of the much larger number of confirmed cases of flu, which the Centers for Disease Control estimated at about 39 million cases.
Local testing
The majority of the local folks being tested are insured, Lindstrom said. For those who aren’t, the county is looking at ways to pay testing costs.
“We’re trying to make it no barrier to people getting tested,” Lindstrom said.
The public health licensed practical nurses and registered nurses conducting the testing are trained professionals and local hospital staff gave the nurses further instruction about how to get the best sample to check for covid-19. The county is aware of concerns about false negative tests, however if there are any false negatives, it would be the fault of the test itself, not with the county testing implementation, Lindstrom said.
“We’re doing the kind of test where you really dig in there,” Lindstrom said. “They’re making people’s eyes water.”
It is also hard to compare testing because criteria changes county to county, Lindstrom said. In Washington state, about 8.5% of tests are returning positive for covid-19, about 10,500 tests out of 80,700, according to test data from April 3, the most recent available on the state health department site.
The test is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but is being made available under an Emergency Use Authorization. The Centers for Disease Control acknowledges the tests may yield false negatives for covid-19.
The Shoalwater Bay Tribe held its first mobile testing event on April 14 and scheduled two more days of testing for between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. as well as between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 21 and 28. People eligible to be tested at the tribe’s mobile sites include symptomatic people who are either pregnant, already immune compromised or over the age of 65.
Other groups that meet the criteria to be tested at the mobile sites are symptomatic people who are: Healthcare workers, either working in home care or in a healthcare facility; public safety workers; grocery or pharmacy employees; and other people in essential service positions. However, to be tested people must be either: a Shoalwater Bay Tribal member living on the Shoalwater Bay Reservation; a tribal member living in Pacific County, Grayland or Westport; or a Shoalwater Bay Medical Clinic patient.
For testing through Pacific County’s mobile sites, people are asked to call the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407.
People who wish to schedule an appointment can call the Shoalwater Bay Wellness Center at 360-267-0119.
