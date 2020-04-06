OLYMPIA — Washington state K-12 students will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The news came during an April 6 press conference with Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. Classrooms have sat empty since March 17, when Inslee sent students and teachers home with the intent of bring them back on April 24. But bringing students back could cause another spike of covid-19 cases, Inslee said in the press conference.
“We cannot risk losing the gains we have made,” Inslee said.
Washington is the 14th state in the country to close school buildings for the remainder of the year.
While in-person learning has been canceled for all public, private and charter K-12 schools, distance learning will continue for all school districts. By embracing a distance-learning model the state will be more prepared for future emergencies, Reykdal said.
“From the seeds of crisis come the strong, strong roots and blossom of innovation. And that’s the moment we find ourselves in today,” Reykdal said. "Just as our great-grandparents understood after two World Wars and the Great Depression, this generation will grow up knowing how to persevere in the face of challenges."
Plans are being made for the possibility that schools will remain closed into the fall, Reykdal said.
Districts must work on providing equitable learning opportunities to all students, Inslee and Reykdal said. Both emphasized the importance of delivering instruction to vulnerable children, such as those with disabilities and those who speak English as a second language.
Telecommunication is the way of the future, Reykdal said. He called this moment the state’s chance to connect every family digitally.
The state is asking internet providers to “step up to the plate,” Inslee said.
And districts are having success meeting student needs', Inslee said. He pointed to the more than 2 million meals provided in the first 10 days after schools closed in March.
Whether high school graduations will be held later in the year is not yet decided, Inslee said. It will come down to how the covid-19 pandemic evolves.
Seniors in good standing should expect to get their diplomas, Inslee said.
While quoting Fred Rogers, he asked students to embrace the moment and be creative as they continue distance learning, and told them that they would get through this.
“Together, we will ensure that learning continues in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.
The Observer will have more information as the situation develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.