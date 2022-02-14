ILWACO — Several local high school students walked out in protest over mask mandates last week.
Approximately 30 Ilwaco High School students, and several parents, amassed near the front steps of the high school, waving signs and voicing their concerns regarding their requirement to wear masks in school on Wednesday, Feb. 10, with some vowing not to return until the rule was changed.
“Stop the Insanity,” “No More Masks,” “Masks Should Be Your Choice,” “Unmask Our Children,” and “Let Our Kids Breath” were among the slogans on handmade signs waved by protesting students. Some of the protesting students were escorted home by parents while others stayed to protest, including Ilwaco junior Austyn Taylor, 17, who started the protest a day earlier.
“We’re protesting the mask mandate, we’re fed up with the masks and everything going on in the school about it,” Taylor said.
“During sports and if you’re in the cafeteria, you don’t have to wear them. It doesn’t make sense since everyone is around each other. We’re tired of wearing the masks and we don’t want to wear it anymore.”
Taylor said he had been sent home a few times for mask violations this year, but felt some students were being unfairly targeted by school staff regarding mask enforcement.
“We’re not allowed in the school without a mask and we’re not going in without one. We plan to be out here every day until they change the rule. We want to get back to getting our education without having to wear a mask. It should be a choice,” Taylor said.
The protest started Tuesday around 1 p.m., near the end of lunchtime, Taylor said, adding that he’s been surprised by the response by fellow students. He returned at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with more students joining in throughout the day.
“We started protesting yesterday with about seven people and it got up to about 16 by the end of the day. I didn’t expect this many, but I would love to have more. It’s about 30 now,” Taylor said.
District respondsOcean Beach School District officials issued an email in regard to the protest, offering safety parameters for high school and middle school students who chose to participate, including guidelines for checking in or out of the school.
“We respect the rights of parents and students to engage in such action to make their voices heard,” the email said.
In a followup email, the district wrote that it did not know in advance about the protest, but did its best to try and accommodate those who were protesting. Further protests must be done off of school property, the district clarified.
In the future, the district also wrote that any parent wanting their student to participate in any mask protests need to keep their child out of school and take them to the protest. A student who leaves school to join a protest will be out of school for the rest of the day and be considered truant, while a parent who takes their child to a protest can call the school to excuse their absence.
“We respect the right to protest, but we also have a legal responsibility for the students in our care, and parents have a right to determine their child’s participation in such activities during school hours,” the district said.
Superintendent Amy Huntley told the Observer that the district doesn’t have a problem with the protests, as long as people are respectful and follow the parameters the district has set in place. She said she was concerned about potential parent protests at Long Beach Elementary, “just because the kids are little and that’ll scare them.”
Washington state’s outdoor mask mandate will be lifted by Feb. 18, Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Feb. 9 news conference. In September, an outdoor mask mandate was put in place for events with 500 or more people.
There is currently no date for when the indoor mask mandate, including K-12 schools, will be lifted, but an announcement on that could come as early as this week, Inslee said. In Washington, a statewide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, has been in place since Aug. 23, 2021.
Last week, Washington state Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal recommended in a letter to Inslee and the state health department to allow local health departments to make decisions about mask requirements.
“With high immunity rates and our ability to carry out rapid antigen tests with nearly every school district participating in our state’s covid-19 testing program, the time is now to rebalance the health and educational benefits of masking in our schools,” Reykdal wrote.
“When there was limited or no access to vaccines or rapid tests and rates of hospitalizations and mortalities were high, mandatory face coverings were an essential part of the larger community mitigation strategy – masks worked! However, universal masking impacted the learning environment,” he continued.
Huntley said she doesn’t want the decision to be in the hands of local school districts, and would rather have the state provide new universal guidance — such as making it optional for students and staff to wear masks.
Naselle protestProtests also took place at the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District last week, with an estimated 40-50 students and parents protesting the mask mandate for schools.
And about 15 student protesters were reported in South Bend.
Naselle Superintendent Lisa Nelson spoke with high school students ahead of the protest, assuring them of their right to engage in peaceful protests, advising them of extant requirements for conducting protests and explaining the boundaries of school property.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a group consisting of parents of school students and some parents of homeschooled children began to gather at the door to the school’s commons/lunchroom. They were joined by students carrying signs. The group was informed by Nelson they would need to wear masks if they wished to enter the building. They were asked to move off of school property and not gather at the doorway where students were trying to enter. Otherwise, they would be trespassing.
At this point, perceptions of the situation diverged among those involved. Administrators felt the protesters were making it difficult for students arriving to attend classes to enter the building, and staff went out to assist students in entering the school. They also believed younger students were scared by the events that were unfolding.
The protesters felt the school staff was blocking the door from them entering and were the ones making it difficult for arriving students to enter the school. In either case, there was a period of time where words such as “Communist” were heard to be coming in raised volume from the parent group. One unnamed adult male reportedly got in the face of Nelson and school district secretary, Rhiana Jacot, while loudly declaring that “something stinks.” As calmer minds prevailed, the protesters moved around the building and down by State Route 4.
The protests continued on Feb. 10, with protesters located near the highway in front of the school.
“I understand the frustration of parents and students with this seemingly never-ending barrage of closures, covid test requirements and mask mandates,” Nelson said. “These are not things we asked for and no one will be happier than teachers and staff when it finally comes to an end. At the same time, we are required to follow the governor’s proclamation. To do otherwise simply opens up too many liabilities for the school, the students and staff.”
Nelson said the district’s students and staff have been hit hard by covid, and had 39 students out of school at the same time during its peak. There have been times where the district has barely been able to keep school open, she added.
“[Covid] has been a tremendous strain on our staff, and I have nothing but praise for the dedication they showed in the face of it,” she said.
