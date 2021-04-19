SOUTH BEND — Pacific County is in its most precarious position in the battle against covid-19 since 2021 began, as new cases continue to soar.
The county surpassed 900 reported cases of the virus with ease over the past week, and 1,000 cases — an unimaginable figure for most at this time last year — is not far off if current trends continue. With 78 new cases alone over the past two weeks, the case rate during that time has soared to 360.4, up more than double from 143.3 a week ago and the highest it’s been since mid-December.
As of April 19, the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department reported that there are 53 active cases in the county. At least two dozen cases reported in the past two weeks are directly tied to a karaoke night event held at the Pitchwood Alehouse in Raymond earlier this month. County health director Katie Lindstrom said the true case total from that event is likely higher still.
“It’s hard to say, because some people don’t get tested if they’re a close contact, or even if they were [at the event] they’re not getting tested. So it’s probably safe to say that [the reported total] is an undercount, but even the undercount is still a significant number of cases from one event,” Lindstrom said.
According to zip code data provided by the county health department as of April 14, at least 68% of covid-19 cases in Pacific County have come from people who list a Raymond (414 cases) or South Bend (200 cases) address as their home address, although it does not mean that is where they were believed to have contracted the disease. No more than 23% of the county’s cases come from people who list a peninsula address.
Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 359,810 on April 19, with 21,493 patients hospitalized and 5,394 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
Vaccine clinics scheduled throughout county With all Washingtonians age 16 and older eligible to receive a covid-19 vaccine beginning last week, vaccine providers in Pacific County are ready and raring to put shots into arms.
Vaccine appointments were still being accepted at a pair of clinics this week as of the Observer’s April 20 press time, including a Thursday first-dose Pfizer clinic being hosted by Ocean Beach Hospital at Ilwaco Timberland Library. The April 22 morning clinic — with a required second-dose clinic scheduled for May 13 — had a number of appointments still remaining in the late morning and early afternoon hours. To register for an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/yfh322hr.
The county health department is also hosting a Moderna clinic on April 21 in Raymond at the Port of Willapa Harbor. Appointments in the late afternoon were still available as of press time, with the required second-dose appointment scheduled for May 19. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/fc46es93.
For a full list of upcoming vaccine clinics in Pacific County, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/paccoclinics.
As of April 17, 17,084 vaccine doses had been given in Pacific County, up from 16,116 doses a week earlier. About 28.2% of county residents have been fully vaccinated so far. Statewide, 4.67 million doses have been given, up from 4.19 million doses a week ago.
