RAYMOND — A covid-19 outbreak connected to a memorial service in Raymond last month helped fuel a rise in new cases in Pacific County over the past week, posing a reminder that vigilance is still necessary as we enter the second year of a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and nearly 5,000 Washingtonians.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department announced on Monday that it is concerned that there was a “high possibility of exposure” to covid-19 for people who attended a memorial service at the Raymond Eagles on Feb. 19. The department urged those who attended the event to monitor themselves for symptoms, and to isolate themselves and get tested if they begin to show symptoms.
County health director Katie Lindstrom said that five people who attended the service have tested positive for the virus so far, and results were pending for other attendees as of the Observer’s March 3 print deadline that she expected to come back positive as well.
Case rate soars
The department reported 26 new cases of covid-19 over the past week, including 21 cases announced on Monday. It’s the most cases announced in a one-week span since the end of January. With 26 cases currently active, the case rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period in Pacific County sat at 138.6 as of March 1 — more than double from 64.7 a week ago.
Along with the five cases so far tied to the memorial service, Lindstrom estimated that another eight or so recent cases are also tied to social gatherings. She said the outbreak at the memorial service was made public because public health officials did not have a way to get in touch with everyone who attended the event.
Pacific County, along with every other county, is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. The phase allows for indoor wedding and funeral services at 25% of a venue’s maximum occupancy, among other restrictions. Lindstrom said the department doesn’t know yet how many people were at the service and if it was in compliance with the current restrictions.
Protections still crucial
These recent outbreaks, she said, go to show that taking social distancing and mask-wearing seriously is still crucial in order to keep new cases to a minimum.
“What we’ve found is that when people — reliably — report that they were wearing their masks, or following social distancing and not doing social gatherings, we really do see that cases tend to stop with that person, or it might just affect their spouse or someone they live with,” Lindstrom said. “When we see it where it spreads like this, it almost always involves at least some people who are not following the guidelines. Not wearing the mask, I think in particular, tends to really pose a risk.”
“We’re not saying these things just to be difficult, they truly are associated with stopping the spread. Not that any one strategy is perfect, but we really want the community to remain vigilant about this, because it’s still out there and spreading.”
Wahkiakum County’s total case count sat at 99 as of Feb. 26, with 18 potentially active cases. Clatsop County reported 778 total cases as of Feb. 23, an increase of 10 cases since Feb. 17. Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 321,881 on March 1, with 19,372 patients hospitalized and 4,969 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
Washington state continues to be one of the better performing states when it comes to case counts and hospitalizations. According to the Covid-19 Tracking Project, Washington’s average daily new covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days is 12, well below the national average of 21 and better than all but four states. Covid-related hospitalizations in the state are currently 67 per 1 million people, far below the national average of 144 and better than all but 12 states.
