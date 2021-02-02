ILWACO — Ocean Beach Hospital did not receive the vaccine doses it ordered last week because the state concluded the hospital didn’t need it, a displeased Larry Cohen told the board at the Thursday, Jan. 28 meeting.
Hospitals, counties and other entities place weekly orders from the state Department of Health based on how much vaccine they think they will need. But the state has the task of rationing the scarce vaccine, and does not always fill the whole request.
The DOH concluded that OBH did not need the vaccine because it still had unused vials from the previous week. But that was because the hospital was holding back doses to ensure that it would have enough to provide second doses in the recommended time frame for all those who had gotten a first dose.
Worldwide, public health officials have faced a dilemma. They could administer first doses to as many people as possible as quickly. That approach has come to be called “first doses first.” The hope is that as production ramps up the second doses will be available in time. Alternatively, they could hold back second doses to ensure that those in the most vulnerable, highest-priority groups get a regimen with maximum effectiveness.
OBH remains committed to the latter approach, and holds back second doses. “No good deed goes unpunished,” Cohen told the Board. “Because we followed the science,” OBH was temporarily cut off.
Cohen indicated that the problem was a bureaucratic error by DOH and said that it was being resolved. “The state looked at our data and said, ‘Oh, you still have some.’” After OBH explained the situation, he said, “I think the state has agreed with us,” and that they would receive this week’s order despite still having second doses held back. The hospital did, in fact, receive the requested vaccine this week.
OBH had scheduled tentative appointments based on the assumption that supply would come in last week. After its order was rejected, OBH explained to the Observer by email that “we are working with the county to vaccinate as many locals as we can…given what supply there is in the county.” The hospital did not end up having to reschedule any appointments.
Government policy
When the vaccine first came out, the government’s guidance was to keep second doses to guarantee that everyone who got a dose would receive the recommended regimen. The Pfizer vaccine had been approved as effective when given in two doses 21 days apart; the Moderna vaccine was approved for doses 28 days apart. That was how the government intended to deliver it.
But a backlash set in in the public health community. Some experts, such as former FDA head Scott Gottleib, thought that production would ramp up in time to get people their second doses. Some argued that there is a good chance that initial doses last longer than the recommendation. There is no way of knowing for sure because the tests were only for the short time periods, which Britain switched to first doses first in December. But as recently as Jan. 4, the FDA was still arguing for the conservative approach.
“We have committed time and time again to make decisions based on data and science. Until vaccine manufacturers have data and science supporting a change, we continue to strongly recommend that health care providers follow the FDA-authorized dosing schedule for each covid-19 vaccine,” the FDA said.
But on Jan. 8, then President-elect Joe Biden announced that the U.S. government would no longer hold back second doses once he took office. That came shortly after a letter to the federal government from eight governors, including Washington’s Jay Inslee, urging that change.
However, hospitals still have discretion to hold back the supplies they have received, OBH Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Sharkey said. And OBH is committed to making sure the high-priority patients who got a first dose will get a second dose in time. “If you got a first dose, you will get a second dose,” she promised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.