OBH shuts down elective surgeries

ILWACO — After Vice President Mike Pence requested Wednesday that all hospitals delay elective procedures to save medical capacity for future coronavirus cases, Ilwaco's Ocean Beach Hospital announced that it is doing just that.

"To protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics have closed the operating room to all elective surgeries and procedures as of March 18, 2020, for at least two weeks. The operating room will remain open for emergency cases only," a statement on the OBH website reads. "All elective orthopedic surgeries will be canceled indefinitely and rescheduled" when conditions permit.

An elective surgery is generally defined as one scheduled in advance because it can be done at any time, as opposed to an urgent emergency surgery.

According to OBH CEO Larry Cohen, the state of Washington notified OBH that it would be issuing a request similar to that made by Vice President Pence. President Trump placed Pence in charge of the administration's coronavirus response in late February.

In an apparent response to Pence's request, Astoria's Columbia Memorial Hospital issued a statement on its Facebook page assuring patients that it would let them know if it decides to make any changes.

"This is an uncertain time in health care, and things are changing rapidly. As a courtesy to you, our patients, we pledge that any changes in your care, including office visits and elective surgeries, will be communicated to you directly by your caregiver or provider," the statement read.

Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.

