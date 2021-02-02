ILWACO — As Phase 1B rolled out, making everyone age 65 and over eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Washington state, not everyone who got notice of eligibility was able to immediately receive an appointment for a vaccine. Demand has outstripped availability.
Ocean Beach Hospital board member Kathlynn Northrup-Snyder urged at the Jan. 28 board meeting that the hospital and other public health professionals do more to communicate with people in this situation and assure them that they will not fall through the cracks in the system.
“There’s stress,” Northrup-Snyder said. “No one knows why [they can’t get through]. They just know they called the line they were told to call. And when they do finally get through, they sometimes hear ‘sorry, there’s no vaccine available.’…So how can we get a message out? Can we text, call people?”
OBH CEO Larry Cohen indicated these difficulties as an inevitable result of the complex rollout, saying things will go more smoothly as time goes on.
But Northrup-Snyder pushed back, urging a focus on better communication with people who are anxious as a result of these struggles, however inevitable they may be.
“I understand from a systems perspective” what the difficulties are, she said. “But the rest of the story is: People are really nervous. There’s been an increase in fear…Is there anything we can do to reassure them?”
Cohen told the board he had urged the county to take the lead in messaging to let the public know what to expect.
This week, the county’s vaccine updates email urged the public to “please help us by being patient as we distribute the limited supply of vaccines on hand and we wait for more to arrive from the state.”
Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Sharkey suggested that the problems may be bigger on the county line, telling the board that the hospital returns calls within 24 hours. Northrup-Snyder pressed, asking if the problem was people calling the county when they would be better off calling the hospital.
“It’s not that they’re calling the wrong number,” Sharkey said. “There’s just two different numbers.”
The caller’s actual experience, though, may still produce anxiety regardless of where he or she called. Sharkey told the Observer that the hospital’s message system tells people their calls will be returned, but does not provide them a timeline for when the calls will be returned.
“We try to return their call in 24 hours. Depending on when they call it might take a little more time so we do not want them to have expectations we cannot meet.”
Of course, this only works if a person can get through to leave a message. Fortunately, that is increasingly likely. One improvement since the chaos early last week has been an expansion of the hospital’s voice message system to hold up to 1000 calls. If someone can’t get through, Sharkey urged, “Call again later in the day…. We are trying to clear the voicemails as quickly as we are able.”
Another concern Northrup-Snyder expressed was about people who learn they will be eligible for the vaccine, only to find out from a recording that there are none available.
Sharkey said that “We never know how much vaccine we are allotted until the end of each week. As soon as we know we organize a clinic and call people.”
Governor pushing hospitals
Cohen told the board that part of the reason for the overloaded phone lines early last week was that Gov. Jay Inslee made a sudden move to widen the eligibility beyond what was previously planned. Phase 1B was initially set to include 70-and-up. Then, amid nationwide concern about the slow pace of vaccination, it was expanded in an effort to get more vaccines out faster: 65-and-up.
The pedal-to-the-metal effort has put strain on the local health system. The decision became public as soon as it was made, or at least as soon as it was announced to hospitals.
“There was no advance warning,” Cohen said. “We found out the previous evening, and then the next day the public knew.”
The governor has been more than willing to push for speed at the expense of stress on hospitals. The phase 1B opening brought with it a requirement that hospitals schedule appointments to administer doses without knowing for sure if they will receive them. According to reports in the Associated Press and Seattle Times, the Washington State Hospital Association lobbied against the proposal, fearing anger from those whose appointments are rescheduled.
Sharkey would not say whether the change necessitated any change in OBH policies, telling the Observer only “We are following state guidelines.” Cohen told the Board he has gotten word that the Governor is now tuning out WSHA lobbyists.
How to sign up
Those eligible can call OBH at 360-642-6308. Or they can sign up for the county’s waitlist by going to www.pacificcountycovid19.com/vaccine-information, calling the county at 360-875-9407, or calling Long Beach City Hall at 360-642-4421.
