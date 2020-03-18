Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley announced March 18 that the district plans to begin offering meals on Thursday, March 19.
The meals will be delivered along the bus routes once per day, Monday through Thursday, for the length of the closure.
Huntley said that OBSD will be calling families that indicated they would like to receive meals to clarify drop-off times. Those that would like to receive meals but have not yet reached out are encouraged to email district.secretary@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3739. Spanish-speaking families should call Cindy Guzman at 360-214-4033 or email her at cindy.guzman@oceanbeachschools.org.
Additionally, Huntley said that packets of enrichment materials for students, as well as free books, will be available to pick up at each of the district’s school buildings on March 23 and 24 from 9-11 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Staff will not be on hand to answer questions, and those who cannot come during that time but would like a packet are instructed to call their school’s building. Packets will be delivered along with food next Wednesday for those who request it.
Huntley also said OBSD was following guidance that says school districts “are childcare of last resort for health care workers and first responders.” The families who fit in those categories and need assistance with childcare are asked to call 360-642-3739 and ask to speak to Amy or Barb. Spanish-speaking families are asked to call Cindy at 360-214-4033.
Ilwaco High School Guidance Counselor Sarah Taylor announced that high school students that don’t have a therapist and would like to speak to the school’s mental health counselor during the school closure are encouraged to call 360-227-1672. The mental health counselor, Destini Kirkwood, will call students back to set up counseling appointments via phone during business hours. Students should leave a contact number in their initial call.
OBSD has closed all buildings to public access. During school hours, staff will be available Monday through Thursday to field calls and inquiries at each of the schools and the district office. The district will not have staff available on Fridays during the closure.
