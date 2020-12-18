Bell vaccinated

Oeach Beach Hospital’s Brad Bell, RN, was among the first to be vaccinated against covid-19 on Dec. 18 in Ilwaco. The protective shot was administered by Michelle Kemmer, RN.

 BLAIR OMAN/Ocean Beach Hospital

ILWACO — Hope has come to Pacific County in the battle against covid-19, as Ocean Beach Hospital received and administered the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to several of the hospital's employees on Friday morning.

Ramos vaccinated

Tracy Ramos, a physician's assistant at Ocean Beach Hospital, was administered covid-19 vaccine Friday morning, Dec. 18, by Michelle Kemmer, RN.

The hospital received a shipment of 975 doses of the vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, the first doses to arrive in Pacific County. OBH administered the first of the received doses the next day to several of its healthcare workers, including a nurse, physician's assistant and physical therapist.

Marc Gendelman vaccinated

Registered nurse Brenda Slagle gave one of Pacific County’s first batch of covid-19 shots to Marc Gendelman, Ocean Beach Hospital physical therapist.

For now, doses in Pacific County — and the country — are going to people who comprise Phase 1a; high-risk healthcare workers and some first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

In conjunction with county health officials, OBH is developing a vaccine distribution plan for how it will administer doses of the vaccine it receives, according to Blair Oman, public information officer for the OBH Covid-19 Incident Command System. 

The Observer will have more reporting on vaccine efforts in Pacific County as information becomes available, although a vaccine is not expected to be made widely available to the general public until the spring. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.