ILWACO — Hope has come to Pacific County in the battle against covid-19, as Ocean Beach Hospital received and administered the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to several of the hospital's employees on Friday morning.
The hospital received a shipment of 975 doses of the vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, the first doses to arrive in Pacific County. OBH administered the first of the received doses the next day to several of its healthcare workers, including a nurse, physician's assistant and physical therapist.
For now, doses in Pacific County — and the country — are going to people who comprise Phase 1a; high-risk healthcare workers and some first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
In conjunction with county health officials, OBH is developing a vaccine distribution plan for how it will administer doses of the vaccine it receives, according to Blair Oman, public information officer for the OBH Covid-19 Incident Command System.
The Observer will have more reporting on vaccine efforts in Pacific County as information becomes available, although a vaccine is not expected to be made widely available to the general public until the spring.
