LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District announced Tuesday afternoon that a student at the Ocean Beach Early Childhood Center has tested positive for covid-19.
The positive case is believed to be the first case connected to a Long Beach Peninsula student since the 2020-21 school year began. The preschool program is carried out by ESD 112, not OBSD.
In a news release on Facebook, the district said the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will be reaching out to those who were in close contact with the student. For parents who have not heard from the department by the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 21, risk of exposure is likely considered to be low.
Because ESD 112 carries out the program, the statement said specific letters regarding individual student quarantine status and potential school closures will be sent out ESD, not the district.
A Zoom meeting led by the county health department will be held on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. to address questions from the public. To attend the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984338256.
