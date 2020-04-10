OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade is the latest important local event to fall victim to the the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic shutdown imposed to limit its spread.
"Impact from the pandemic has forced us to make a very hard decision," Bonnie Cozby, Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce president, said in an April 10 letter.
"Remaining in compliance with current and future stay-at-home guidelines, concerns over the ability (under the stress of the situation) to create the volunteer force needed to mount an event of this size and consideration that people will even be able to travel here due to economic impacts of these uncertain times, were the factors weighed in our decision," she said.
The Northwest Garlic Festival, another valued event for Ocean Park and Nahcotta, was rescheduled a couple of weeks ago to Sept 5 and 6. The parade was scheduled only two weeks after that festival's original date. Notice was just sent out that the July 11 Music in the Gardens Tour has been cancelled.
"It all stinks but it is what it is," Cozby said. "We will be monitoring all updates on the virus and guidelines associated with it. If a smaller event — one that does not require such a large volunteer force — looks like a possibility for the holiday, we will do all we can to produce it."
Donations received during this year's chamber membership renewal will be held for next year's parade. The chamber said it will continue to send updates and information on business relief programs, webinars and such as it receives them.
