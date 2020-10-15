SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department is warning that people who participated in an event to support local businesses in Raymond and Willapa Valley last weekend may have unwittingly exposed themselves to covid-19.
In an Oct. 15 press release, the department said it is concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to the coronavirus for people who participated in the Willapa Valley Fall Sip and Shop Tour last Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The tour, hosted by the Willapa Valley Lavender Farm, was held on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, but the department only said it was concerned about a potential exposure occurring on the latter day. The tour included six different locations with more than a dozen vendors in the area.
The health department is asking attendees of the event to monitor themselves for symptoms of covid-19, which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and fatigue. If symptomatic, attendees should isolate themselves and get tested for covid-19.
The department is also encouraging tour attendees to contact the Pacific County Covid-19 Call Center for any questions or assistance. The call center can be reached at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
