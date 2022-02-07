PACIFIC COUNTY — New cases of covid-19 continued to recede from January’s monstrous peak last week, but three more Pacific County residents succumbed to the virus that has now claimed at least 900,000 American lives.
There were 170 new cases of covid-19 reported in Pacific County last week, down 28.3% from the 223 cases reported the week prior. The new cases bring the county’s pandemic case load, as of Feb. 7, to 3,544 — of which more than 30% have been reported in just the past month alone.
While cases continue to decline, the ramifications of January’s unprecedented wave was felt harshly last week, as the county’s pandemic death toll rose to 47. The three residents who passed away due to complications from covid-19 last week included individuals in their 40s, 70s and 90s. Three more residents were hospitalized with covid-19 last week, bringing that total to 150.
Statewide as of Feb. 6, at least 1,753 people in Washington are currently hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19, down 11.5% from a week ago, while 149 patients are on ventilators — down 13.9% from the previous week.
Overall, the case rate in the county continued to decrease. The rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period stood at 1,894 as of Feb. 6, down from 2,532 over the previous week.
County health director Katie Lindstrom says the data from the past week makes it clear that cases peaked in late January in Pacific County. The test positivity rate remained high at testing clinics in the county last week, near 40-50%, although Lindstrom suspects that more people are utilizing at-home tests as they become more widespread.
The county also received good news on the testing front in recent days, with Lindstrom confirming that the health department has received 9,000 rapid at-home tests from the state to distribute within local communities. Residents will be able to receive one kit — with two tests per kit — from the county, so a family of four would be eligible to receive eight tests in total.
The county is working on finalizing a distribution plan in coordination with community partners, with details expected to be announced sometime this week. It is expected that there will be several test pick-up sites in both south and north county. Visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com to stay up-to-date on the latest testing developments.
In other good news, Lindstrom said her department recently submitted a request for 7,000 KN-95 masks from the state’s free high-quality mask program. Once the masks have been received, Lindstrom expects that they’ll be distributed out to pharmacies and healthcare providers to distribute to the community. More information on those efforts is expected in the near future.
Vaccination efforts also continue to churn along in Pacific County, with more than 200 residents getting their first vaccine dose last week and more than 300 receiving a booster dose. In all, 64.8% of the county’s total population has received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose, 57.1% have received two doses, and 26.6% have received a booster dose as of Feb. 5. For a list of upcoming local vaccine clinics, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-vaccinated.
