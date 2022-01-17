PACIFIC COUNTY — Omicron has arrived with a vengeance in Pacific County, as local health officials reported nearly 300 confirmed cases of covid-19 over just the past week, along with a handful of hospitalizations and two more deaths.
According to the county health department, 296 new cases of the virus were reported locally over the past week as of Monday, for a total of 2,836 cases. For comparison, it took until Nov. 20, 2020 — more than eight months after a global pandemic had first been declared — for around 300 cases to be cumulatively reported in Pacific County.
The case rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period soared to 2,236 as of Jan. 16 — up from 1,312 a week ago and more than double Pacific County’s pre-Omicron record. Five more county residents were hospitalized over the past week, bringing the total to 136, as local and regional hospitals continue to see their capacity being pushed to the limits. Six people were hospitalized the previous week, as well.
“We’re gonna have more people in the hospital [with Omicron] than we did with Delta, which I think we’re already seeing,” county health director Katie Lindstrom said. “For us, five hospitalizations in a week is quite a bit.
Two more people passed away due to complications from covid-19, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 42. Both individuals were in their 60s.
Even with a record number of cases over the past two weeks, officials say there are likely hundreds of more cases that are going unreported in the county — either because people are asymptomatic, are not reporting positive at-home tests, or are symptomatic but are not getting tested.
Cases are being reported in virtually every community within Pacific County because of just how contagious Omicron is proving to be, although the Long Beach Peninsula is still seeing a fraction of the number cases that the rest of the county. From Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, about 27% of cases where the zip code of an individual’s primary residence is known are of people living on the peninsula, and 73% are of people residing in the rest of the county.
As they have for much of the pandemic, the main driver of covid-19 infections are people residing in Raymond and South Bend. People listing a Raymond or South Bend zip code comprise about 57% of the county’s known cases, compared to a combined 31% for Long Beach, Ilwaco, Ocean Park, Seaview, Oysterville and Nahcotta residents.
Statewide as of Jan. 13, at least 2,135 people in Washington are currently hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19 — up 35.7% from a week ago — and 163 patients are on ventilators — up 19% from a week ago.
In response to worsening conditions in the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Jan. 13 news conference that he was temporarily ordering hospitals to halt non-urgent procedures for four weeks to allow as much capacity and as much staff to be dedicated to emergent patients.
Inslee also called on retired healthcare workers to temporarily return to the workforce to help with the current staffing shortages as more and more hospital staff are testing positive for covid-19 and are having to isolate for a minimum of five days. Retired workers can sign up to volunteer at www.waserv.org.
Testing update
County health officials have received mixed news on its testing situation in recent days, headlined by the development that Curative, the healthcare company that offers covid-19 testing, pulled out of its deal with the county to provide five-days-a-week testing on both ends of the county.
Lindstrom said Curative pulled out because it was having trouble hiring workers to staff those testing clinics that would have been held in Long Beach and Raymond. For now, she said her department will continue to offer a weekly testing clinic in South Bend to help plug a testing gap in north county, while Peninsula Pharmacies continues to hold a weekly testing clinic in Ilwaco. A nonprofit health organization was also in the county for two days this week to conduct testing.
Lindstrom said that the sheer number of cases being reported have overwhelmed her department’s ability to conduct timely contact tracing. To try and reach as many people as possible who are seeking covid-19 testing because they are symptomatic or a close contact, her department has produced flyers detailing what people who either tested positive, or were exposed to covid-19, should do. The goal is for the health department and its partners to hand out the flyers to anyone who gets a test at a testing clinic or by their healthcare provider. The flyers can also be found at www.pacificcountycovid19.com/if-you-have-covid-19.
There have been some positive developments on the testing front, with Lindstrom saying that the county expects to receive a large supply of rapid at-home tests from the state — it requested 7,500 but hopes to receive even more — in the next week or so as part of the state’s efforts to ramp up at-home testing availability. That is in addition to the state’s direct-to-household testing plan, which Inslee says he hopes will be operational later this week.
There was also news on the federal government’s at-home testing distribution plan. President Joe Biden announced last week that the government was purchasing 500 million more rapid at-home tests, bringing its total to one billion, and that the web portal that people can order tests through, www.covidtests.gov, will be operational on Jan. 19. Every home in the U.S. will be able to order four free at-home tests, with shipping also free and no credit card information required either. Tests are expected to take 7-12 days to ship from when they are ordered.
Lindstrom continued to recommend that people who have been exposed to covid-19 and are symptomatic should get tested if they are able, but if not to assume that they are positive for the virus and stay in isolation for at least five days or until 24 hours after you feel better with no fever — whichever is longer.
“The test doesn’t change what you should do, honestly,” Lindstrom said.
