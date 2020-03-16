SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency will move to Level 1 (Full Activation) on March 17 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Pacific County currently has no known active cases of Covid-19, however, it is imperative that Pacific County stay ahead of the curve in regards to both the health impacts to the community and the economic and social impacts of the non-pharmaceutical interventions put forth by Gov. Inslee in his executive orders on Friday and Monday, PCEMA Director Scott McDougall said in a press release.
A call center will be open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m. to answer questions from the public. The call center number is 360-875-3407 or 360-642-3407.
