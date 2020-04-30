SOUTH BEND — Pacific County reported its first covid-19 death Thursday afternoon, attributed to the out-of-state individual who was the first county resident to test positive for the coronavirus.
The individual tested positive for covid-19 while out-of-state and was receiving medical treatment out-of-state as well. No other details about the individual were provided by the Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services and the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Dr. Steven Krager, Pacific County Health Officer, said in a press release. Lori Craig Ashley, the county’s lead public health nurse for this case, also offered her “heartfelt condolences.”
The individual’s positive diagnosis of covid-19 and subsequent death are being attributed to Pacific County’s statistics because the county was their place of residence. When the county reported the initial positive case on April 10, they announced the resident hadn’t been in the county for more than a month and the patient didn’t catch the virus locally or pass it on to anyone inside the county.
The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services, Washington State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring coronavirus and said they will continue to update our county with pertinent information as it becomes available.
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, call 1-800-525-0127 and press # from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Language assistance is available. Note that this call center cannot access covid-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, contact your healthcare provider.
You may also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211211 to receive information and updates wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
