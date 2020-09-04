SOUTH BEND — Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Pacific County on Friday, Sept. 4, bringing the county’s total case count to 66.
The two newly reported cases are connected to previously disclosed positive cases, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. Both of the individuals are under the age of 18, the department said.
The department is currently monitoring six active cases of covid-19 in the county; the two announced on Friday and four confirmed cases announced a day earlier on Sept. 3. The department did not release which zip code the individuals with active cases reside in.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
