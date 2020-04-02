SOUTH BEND — Pacific County closed it's courthouse on April 2 due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Several county offices are located in the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend. Those offices include: the treasurer's office; the assessor's office; the prosecutor's office; the sheriff's office; the jail; juvenile court services; superior court administration; superior court clerk; and north district court.
Pacific County Superior Court is also located in the courthouse, but emergency hearings before the court will be open to the public at 1 p.m.
District court hearings were suspended due to covid-19.
For those that need assistance, the county provided a list of contact numbers for its courthouse offices. Staffing in these offices are limited and patience is appreciated, the county said in an April 2 news release about the closure.
Those that need to drop something off with the auditor’s office are asked to put their item in the election drop box in the courthouse parking lot.
County offices
Treasurer’s Office: 360-875-9420
Assessor’s Office: 360-875-9301 or 360-642-9301
Juvenile Court Services: 360-875-9350
Prosecutor’s Office: 360-875-9361
Superior Court Administration: 360-875-9328
Superior Court Clerk: 360-875-9320
North District Court: 360-875-9354
Pacific County Jail Liaison: 360-942-7231
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.