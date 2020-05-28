Pacific County will reopen its buildings to the public in June — June 2 in north county facilities, June 15 in south county.
“But before we do, we are making changes to ensure the health and safety of our residents, visitors and employees,” said Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy and emergency operations center public information officer Pat Matlock.
When the facilities reopen:
• Face masks required while visiting county offices.
• Adherence to social distancing guidelines is required, so the number of people allowed in county facilities at one time will be limited. “But rest assured, we will do our best to move everyone in and out as quickly as possible,” said Matlock.
• Entry to the courthouse will be allowed through the rear door only.
