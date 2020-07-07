PACIFIC COUNTY — The county will put a caveat on results from rapid covid-19 tests after a patient’s second test came back negative for the disease despite an initial positive result.
On June 19, Pacific County was notified a patient tested positive for covid-19 according to results from a rapid covid-19 test. However, a second test showed the patient was negative for the disease. The county will now referred to results from rapid tests as a “presumed positive” to help differentiate these results, said Stephanie Michael, health manager for the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department.
Pacific County’s total number of cases was 17 as of Tuesday, July 7. Cases are on the rise across Washington, with almost 37,000 cases across the state as of July 5. The number of Washingtonians who have died from the disease was estimated at 1,370.
In a release by the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, it emphasized “the importance of limiting personal exposure and encourage the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering when required and appropriate.”
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
For information about how to get tested for covid-19, people can reach the county’s Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. People can also email pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us.
No other cases are affected by this change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.