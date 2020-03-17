SOUTH BEND — On March 16, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, as well as entertainment and recreational facilities. This is an expansion of an earlier order prohibiting social gatherings of 50 or more people. Gatherings of less than 50 people are also prohibited, unless the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) criteria for public health and social distancing standards are met. The CDC guidelines for social distancing are to stay at least six feet away from other people, and avoid handshakes and hugs.
Summary of Governor’s Proclamation
The governor’s proclamation is a two-week ban and includes, but is not limited to:
• Restaurants;
• Food courts;
• Bars;
• Taverns;
• Coffee shops;
• Catered events;
• Clubs;
• Bowling alleys;
• All other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food or beverages.
Take-out, delivery and drive-thru food and beverage services are not banned under the proclamation. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open. Social distancing is encouraged in public places.
In addition, the two-week ban also includes public venues in which people congregate for entertainment, social or recreational purposes, including theaters, gyms, fitness centers, non-tribal card rooms, barbershops and hair/nail salons, tattoo parlors, and other similar venues.
Pacific County Recommendations
Pacific County recommends that people at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 stay home as much as possible. This includes individuals over age 60, and/or those with serious, chronic medical conditions (diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or those who have weakened immune systems, etc.).
Anyone who has questions about whether their condition puts them at risk for COVID-19 should contact their primary healthcare provider or an appropriate medical practitioner.
Pacific County also recommends everyone take steps to keep themselves and others healthy, including:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• Cover coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Stay home and away from others when sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Pacific County will continue to update the public with information pertinent to COVID-19 as soon as it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.