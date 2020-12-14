Pacific County Immigrant Support has launched a $100,000 emergency appeal to provide immediate support for local undocumented immigrants impacted by covid-19. The campaign received a jump-start with a $75,000 grant from the All In WA Covid Relief Fund.
The PCIS Covid-19 Relief Fund supports impacted immigrants in hard hit Pacific County communities. Policy and fund distribution decisions are made by a steering committee mainly comprised of immigrant community members.
PCIS President Ann Reeves said, “With more than 400 cases of covid-19 in Pacific County, many in the immigrant community, we are in for a difficult winter and at least $100,000 is needed for the large number of immigrants hurt by covid. These community members typically do not qualify for government assistance, so the health and economic impact of the virus is much more devastating.”
The All in WA grant awards provide emergency flexible financial assistance to disproportionately impacted communities in Washington state — among them, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, including undocumented individuals), and rural, remote and Tribal communities who have historically faced challenges in accessing essential resources. From housing to health care to food security, these funds are connecting disproportionately impacted people to flexible financial assistance so they can regain stability in their lives. Eight percent of the total $7.8 million in grant funds were awarded to Southwest Washington.
Since the start of PCIS Emergency Appeal local residents have donated an additional $4,940 toward the $100,000 goal. Contributions can be made to the PCIS Relief Fund hosted by the Pacific Community Foundation at tinyurl.com/PCISFund — no credit card charges will apply. Or you can learn more about PCIS and donate at the PCIS website pcisupport.org.
PCIS has a mission to provide assistance and advocate for immigrants in Southwest Washington. Founded in 2018 to resist Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions against local immigrants, it serves over 100 families through education, advocacy, legal defense and rapid response, and assistance to meet basic needs. Contact President Ann Reeves at info@pcisupport.org.
All in WA is a coordinated statewide relief effort powered by a coalition of public officials, companies, philanthropic leaders, community foundations, United Way organizations, community leaders, frontline nonprofits, and individuals. Learn more about All in WA at allinwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.