PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services launched a website for covid-19 information on April 3.
The website was created with help from the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center to assist people during the ongoing pandemic.
Links to numerous local, state and federal resources can be found on the site, such as a link directing people on how to file an unemployment claim and receive rental assistance. There is also information about when local grocery stores are holding senior-only hours.
The website will be a catch all for the county's situational reports, press releases and public health orders. It also links to the Washington State Department of Health’s covid-19 site.
People with information regarding resources they want added to the website can email Carol Chase at cchase@co.pacific.wa.us.
The website's URL is: https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.