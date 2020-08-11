SOUTH BEND — Beginning Friday, Aug. 14, small business owners affected by covid-19 can apply for grant funding from Pacific County.
The grants will be funded with dollars from the county's portion of CARES Act funding. Business could receive up to $10,000 and the requirements for funding are minimal in order to help a large number of businesses.
To be eligible for a great the business must:
- Be located inside Pacific County
- Employ no more than 20 people as of March 1, 2020
- Be negatively affected by the covid-19 pandemic
- Be able to provide a W-9 with the grant application
Priority will be given to the first applications received and to businesses that haven't previously received funding or financial assistance related to covid-19 assistance. Applications open at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 and the deadline to submit the application is 12 p.m. on Aug. 28.
The Pacific County Board of Commissioner will approve grant awards during a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 3. The Pacific County Auditor expects to begin disbursing the awards on Sept. 11.
Applications are to be submitted to Paul Plakinger either by email, standard mail or can be dropped off in person at the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend.
Plakinger's email address is: pplakinger@co.pacific.wa.us.
Plakinger's mailing address is:
Pacific County General Administration
Attn: Paul Plakinger
1216 West Robert Bush Drive
PO Box 6
South Bend, WA 98586
