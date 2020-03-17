LONG BEACH — Pacific County's ratepayer-owned electricity provider, Public Utility District No. 2, is making special provisions for customers in financial distress due to the coronavirus emergency.
The PUD won't cut customers off and will waive late fees if someone has lost employment as a result of this crisis, Peninsula PUD Commissioner Debbie Oakes said Tuesday afternoon.
"People have enough to worry about without having to worry about having their power cut off," Oakes said following a meeting of the PUD Board of Commissioners.
The important detail is to call the PUD and let staff know that the coronavirus has put you behind. They will help keep your power on and set up a payment plan after things return to normal.
Due to current health concerns, both PUD offices are closed. But to speak to a customer service representative, call your local office:
North County: (360) 942-2411
South County: (360) 642-3191
