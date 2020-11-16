SOUTH BEND — An additional 26 confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Nov. 16, as case counts continue to soar locally.
These cases, announced by the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department on Monday night, cover a six-day span from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16. The county has now reported 191 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, a majority of which — 105 — have come since the beginning of October.
An additional 25 cases of the virus are also considered probable and awaiting further confirmation. If confirmed, Pacific County will waltz past 200 confirmed cases of the virus this week. It took the county six months — from April 9 to October 10 — to go from 1 to 100 confirmed cases. It will likely take less than six weeks for the county to go from 101 to 200 cases.
Of the 26 newly confirmed cases reported by the health department:
- Four of the individuals who tested positive are currently hospitalized, while the other 22 are isolating at home.
- Two of the individuals are under the age of 10, three are between 11 and 20, two are between 21 and 30, six are between 31 and 40, four are between 41 and 50, three are between 51 and 60, four are between 61 and 70, one is between 71 and 80, and one is between 81 and 90.
- Thirteen are males and 13 are females.
- Ten of the cases are linked to household exposure, five are linked to a social gathering, four are linked to workplace exposure, four are currently unknown, two are linked to community exposure, and one is linked to out-of-county exposure.
Public health nurses in the county are currently monitoring 61 active cases, which includes the 25 probable cases. Case investigations and contact tracing are currently ongoing, the department said.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
Naselle suspends in-person learning for two weeks
The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District announced it is suspending in-person instruction for two weeks, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 29, after three staff members recently tested positive for covid-19.
The district announced the first two positive tests via Facebook last Friday, Nov. 13, and began its contact tracing process. The third case was announced on Monday.
The district had been conducting in-person teaching for half its students at a time, with each group attending school twice a week.
OBSD updates quarantine protocols
In accordance with recent recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee, the Ocean Beach School District sent a letter to parents asking them to take note of new protocols.
In the message, the district asks parents who have recently returned from traveling out of the area — or intend to travel anytime before Dec. 14 — to self-quarantine and keep their students home from school for 14 days upon their return. These measures, the letter says, will reduce the risk of OBSD having to close entire schools because of a coronavirus outbreak.
These new protocols are in alignment with recommendations made by Inslee last week, for those traveling to or leaving Washington state. It also comes a week after a Hilltop School class was forced to quarantine because a student tested positive for covid-19. The student was not symptomatic, the district said in a message to parents, but was tested because a family member had tested positive. The student had last been in class on Nov. 6.
“The health department has been using extreme caution in these cases and is having the whole class quarantine,” the district said in a letter. “By doing this, the risk of any other students or staff being affected is extremely low, and the chance of other class members becoming positive is low as well.”
