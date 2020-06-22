SOUTH BEND — Pacific County reported four new positive covid-19 cases in the past week, bringing the updated count to 16 confirmed cases as of June 22.
The 13th case was reported on June 19. That individual is asymptomatic and has been isolated since they were tested, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department.
The 14th, 15th and 16th cases were reported June 22, and were identified as a result of contact tracing. The three individuals are close contacts to an out-of-state resident who has resided in Pacific County for the past three months, but whose positive test will not count toward Pacific County’s case totals.
The three individuals are all Pacific County residents who reside in the same household. Because they all live in the same household, the county health department said the cases are not considered an outbreak.
The department said it would continue to investigate these most recent cases. It strongly encouraged the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel and practicing personal protective measures such as: washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching the face; and wearing a face covering in public.
Fifth case confirmed in Wahkiakum County
On June 22, the Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services Department announced its fifth confirmed case of covid-19.
The individual who tested positive is in self-quarantine and symptomatic, but the health department said the person currently does not require medical care. The department said it is working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with the individual.
Cases rising in Washington
As of June 21, 28,870 Washington residents have tested positive for covid-19 and 1,276 have died, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health.
New cases have been on the rise in June after leveling off from initial peaks in March and early April. At least 6,642 new cases have been reported in June, an average of 316.3 cases per day. In May, 6,949 new cases were reported, an average of 224.2 cases per day.
Cases have been on the rise in many counties throughout the state, particularly in Yakima County. From Feb. 27 — the day the state began collecting data — through May 31, Yakima County reported 3,761 total cases, an average of 39.6 new cases per day. In the first 21 days in June, Yakima County has reported 2,565 cases, an average of 122.1 new cases per day.
The Seattle Times noted that Yakima County has roughly the same number of total reported infections as the entire state of Oregon.
