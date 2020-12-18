SOUTH BEND — A Pacific County resident has died as a result of complications of covid-19, county health officials reported Friday night.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department confirmed in a Dec. 18 news release that a county resident who had tested positive for the virus died as a result of covid-19. It’s the fourth covid-related death reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and the first death reported since Aug. 22, nearly four months ago.
“Public health officials would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss,” the department said in announcing the news.
The department also reported 15 new cases of covid-19 on Friday. Along with 21 newly reported cases on Dec. 16, Pacific County’s total case count now sits at 545 cases, 56 of which are currently active. Officials said active cases are spread throughout all areas of the county.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
