SOUTH BEND — Pacific County has reached an unwanted milestone in the fight against covid-19, topping 100 confirmed cases on Oct. 10 after a bundle of new cases have been reported in just the past 24 hours.
Six new cases were reported in the county on Saturday, after eight new cases were reported just a day prior on Oct. 9. With these 14 newly confirmed cases, Pacific County’s total count since the start of the pandemic has risen to 105 cases.
Of the six new cases, five are linked to a previously reported positive case, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. All five of the individuals are male, with one between 10 and 20 years old, three between 20 and 30 years old, and the other between 40 and 50 years old.
The sixth case is possibly linked to an in-county workplace exposure, the department said. The individual is a woman between 40 and 50 years old. All of the individuals are isolating at home, and case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
There are currently 19 active cases being monitored by public health nurses in Pacific County. Seventeen of the cases are confirmed, while two cases are probable and awaiting confirmation.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
