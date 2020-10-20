SOUTH BEND — Six more cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Wednesday, including two students who attend the Ocean Beach School District.
According to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, three of the new reported cases have been confirmed, while the other three cases are probable and awaiting confirmation. As of Oct. 20, the county’s total count sits at 115 cases, with 10 of the cases still active.
One of the confirmed cases is a preschool student at the Ocean Beach Early Childhood Center in Long Beach, while a probable case is a second grader at Long Beach Elementary. The department said public health nurses are in the process of contacting all students and staff from these classrooms, in addition to any other close contacts, and will be instructing them to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.
In a statement Wednesday night, OBSD said on Thursday, Oct. 21, students, staff and parents who have covid-19 symptoms can get tested at the Long Beach Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with no appointment being necessary. The district said the school will also reach out to families on Thursday with plans for remote learning during the quarantine period.
Of the six new cases, four are linked to positive cases in another state, including two children age 10 or younger. One of the cases, also a child age 10 or younger, is not linked to any other known cases, and the other case is a child age 10 or younger and linked to a positive case in the same household.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
