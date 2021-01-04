SOUTH BEND — The coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll locally on Monday, as the county’s death count nearly doubled just a few days into the new year.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department announced Jan. 4 that three more county residents have died due to complications of covid-19, raising the overall count to seven deaths attributed to the county since the pandemic began.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of these individuals during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Pacific County Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager in a statement.
Additional information regarding the newly announced deaths has not been released at this time.
As new covid-19 cases continue to taper off in the community following a flurry of activity in November and December that made Pacific County one of the hottest virus spots in the country, local health officials are encouraging residents to remain cautious and vigilant while adhering to social distancing recommendations.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
